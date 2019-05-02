The problem is that the film doesn’t balance that with Liz’s complicated feelings about Ted, which we only find out about in hindsight, when she’s pouring out her guilt about having landed him in jail. Imagine if we’d seen Liz grow progressively suspicious of this gourmet omelet-maker. The film would then have been about her journey to realizing his true identity, rather than his journey to convince her otherwise. Instead, we mostly see Ted as he sees himself: a victim, manipulated by the press, the courts, and the police for their own political ends.