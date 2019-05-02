Rihanna Has Been Secretly Wearing Her Summer Makeup Collection For Over A Year

As evidenced by her rumoured new album and skin-care line, Rihanna is no stranger to keeping her upcoming projects hush-hush. Just today, Fenty Beauty announced the release of its summer collection, featuring seven shades of satin lipstick and three neon eyeliner trio sets — which doesn't seem like a secret, until you consider the fact that RiRi has actually been wearing these products in the public eye without saying a word for over a year. That summer 2019 collection? She's been rocking it since April 2018.
The launch news revealed that Rihanna wore the neon eyeliners at the Fenty x Puma Coachella After Party in April 2018 (shade: Hottie Alert), the Louis Vuitton Paris Men’s Show in June 2018 (shade: Wet TShirt), the launch event for the Sun Stalk’r Bronzer in April 2019 (shade: Lime Feva), and the Harper’s Bazaar US cover for May 2019 (shades: Techno Beet & Hollapeno). The satin lipstick also made an appearance on the Harper's Bazaar cover (shades: Purpsicle, Sun Snatched, Tropic Tantrum, & Motorboat) and at the bronzer launch event (shade: Tropic Tantrum).
Now that the beauty mogul is finally done holding out on us, the limited-edition collection will be available on May 10th at Sephora and Fenty Beauty. The shade options for the creamy, pigmented lipstick include candy-apple red, sky blue, and orange; as for the precision eyeliners, the colours range from periwinkle blue to lime green, and even a berry-red shade.
The brand actually teased the news back when the Harper's Bazaar May cover dropped, with a cryptic Instagram post that read, "We spy something coming soon on @badgalriri’s May cover of @harpersbazaarus... stay tuned." We may have missed it this time, but we'll be paying even closer attention to Rihanna's makeup in the future, now that we know she's keeping Fenty Beauty secrets on her own face — especially since there are some products we're still hoping she'll launch, like brow gel or lashes. We're on to you, RiRi.
