To achieve her sunny colour, Baum used the balayage method to hand-paint highlights all over Johansson's head. "The entire process took about 2-3 hours, but it was so worth it," she says. After a colour treatment, Baum follows up with a nourishing mask, like Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask With Prickly Pear Oil. "I recommend this to all of my clients, including Scarlett," she says. If you were one of many who screenshotted Johansson's new look as summer hair inspo, take after her good-hair habits before you take the plunge. "She's really great at keeping up with regular trims and keeping her hair healthy between appointments," Baum says. "That makes a huge difference."