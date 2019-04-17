Constance White Says the Met Gala Theme Has Been a Part of Black Culture for Ages

Thank you. Wow! I've had a few highs. Working at WWD, I met a whole lot of warm-hearted, interesting, fun people who I stay in touch with. The New York Times was major because I was a journalist. To have the opportunity to work for probably the top media brand or newspaper in the world was indescribable, humbling, amazing. You had the opportunity to cover luxury fashion in depth and reach a thoughtful audience. I'm always so grateful for that experience. People have said, when I talk about eBay, I light up. It was dream-team time. I learned so much. It was so collaborative. I loved being closer to the consumer. We had the chance to do so many innovations because eBay and the internet were so new to fashion and I was totally new to digital.