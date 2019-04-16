At one point, Jordan stops April from pitching her idea for a new app, and simply says that she doesn’t listen to proposals from assistants. She also throws her Birkin bag at April, demands that April is always awake in case she needs to call, and expects various comfort items (slippers, coffee) in spots so specific that April needs a ruler and a thermometer to get it right. In fact, the opening scene establishing their relationship seems like a direct homage to the moment in The Devil Wears Prada when Stanley Tucci tells everyone at Runway magazine to "gird your loins," except that it's all aimed at April.