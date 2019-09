But the film doesn’t just end with April moving up the career ladder. She actually becomes friends with Jordan. The tech company owner reveals to April that she is her first real friend, and it only took her 38 years to find her. And while Jordan and April both have love interests in Little , both men take a backseat to the main storyline about their friendship. This pointed focus reevaluates how female bosses are expected to interact with their co-workers and subordinates. Gone is the Miranda Priestly attitude (after an entire 90 minutes of soul searching, of course), and in its place is a personality more similar to Jacqueline Carlyle (Melora Hardin) on The Bold Type , a boss who is demonstrably a leader, mentor, and friend. While Jordan is still a bit extra (megaphones aren't necessary when speaking to like, 15 people) and unwilling to share the spotlight (she amends the company logo to include a teensy tiny circle that says "& Associates" to celebrate April's promotion), she ends the film as a friend and mentor to Rae's character.