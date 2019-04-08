Serena Williams Let Something Slip & People Think They Know The Royal Baby's Sex

One of the best parts about being pregnant is seeing how excited everyone else is for the baby. Okay, a star-studded royal baby shower is pretty fantastic, too, but the palpable sense of joy from your loved ones is part of the fun. Still, sometimes those loved ones can get a little too excited and inadvertently spill the beans. Serena Williams, one of Meghan Markle’s besties, may have just revealed the royal baby’s gender. Spoiler: it might be a girl!
Williams chatted with E! News about a “friend” of hers who is expecting. “My friend is pregnant, and she was like, “My kid’s gonna do this,” I just looked at her like, “No, she’s not.’”
Wait. Did you catch the pronoun slip? She referred to baby as a she. It’s possible that Williams could be talking about another pregnant friend, but, given their public friendship and Markle’s very public baby, it’s easy to see why people think she was referring to the Duchess of Sussex.
Williams tried to backpedal once she realized the slip. In one of her most relatable moments, she repeated, “No, you’re not” a couple times after the “No, she’s not,” in order to throw us off the accidental pronoun scent. Gabby friends everywhere know that trick.
Still, Williams knows that Markle is going to be an awesome mother. “She'll be the best mom, for sure,” and we tend to agree. Baby Sussex — whatever their gender — has a woke, feminist mum who just happens to be a duchess.
