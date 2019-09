Serena Williams Let Something Slip & People Think They Know The Royal Baby's Sex

One of the best parts about being pregnant is seeing how excited everyone else is for the baby. Okay, a star-studded royal baby shower is pretty fantastic, too, but the palpable sense of joy from your loved ones is part of the fun. Still, sometimes those loved ones can get a little too excited and inadvertently spill the beans. Serena Williams, one of Meghan Markle’s besties, may have just revealed the royal baby’s gender. Spoiler: it might be a girl!