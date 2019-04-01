Meghan Markle's Baby Shower Goes Global With A Heartwarming Hashtag Fundraiser

The Sunday afternoon wholesome news report is in, and it features Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. We may not have been invited to her exclusive multi-day baby shower in New York City, but we can still join in the celebration of the newest member of the royal family, and for a truly great cause. #GlobalBabySussexShower is taking over on social media, and you’re invited to donate to parents all across the world.
The concept of the hashtag is as follows: using #GlobalBabySussexShower, fans and well-wishers can make a donation to charity in the name of the next little royal. The campaign initially kicked off with three charities: the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED), WellChild in England, and Mayhew, an animal welfare organization. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have supported these organizations in the past.
We’re kicking off a GLOBAL fundraiser on Sunday, 31st of March in honor of #BabySussex and the compassion and altruism of The #DukeandDuchessofSussex. We’ve selected 3 charities to benefit in this effort. Tweet your donations and include ?? hash #GlobalSussexBabyShower RETWEET! pic.twitter.com/4BEscqdwRR— Baby Sussex’s Au Pair??? (@freepeeper) March 29, 2019
The online baby shower has gone truly international, with donations being sent to charity groups all over the planet. One Twitter user, @Paris_London190, donated to the Myna Mahila Foundation, which provides menstrual hygiene products to those in need in India. Folks have even given to needy families and individuals and donated supplies, such as clothing and diapers, in addition to money and volunteer time.
I made a donation to a charity that I love @MynaMahila for the #GlobalSussexBabyShower pic.twitter.com/odaZa2Ecmi— Magali D.M. (@Paris_London190) March 30, 2019
in honor of #GlobalSussexBabyShower We are donating baby clothes to our local @soskinderdorf, a charity that helps kids in needs and their families. This organisation operates worldwide. #GlobalSussexBabyShower pic.twitter.com/tBB3D3P4fv— Duchess Meghan Forums (@ForumsMeghan) March 30, 2019
If you’re looking to make a monetary donation, you can do so with these links at CAMFED, WellChild, and Mayhew’s own websites. Or, you can send funds and/or supplies to an organization of your choice. Just be sure to use the #GlobalBabySussexShower to connect with people all over the world who are part of the campaign. Long live good deeds!
Thanks to #GlobalSussexbabyshower supporters for all your kind donations to WellChild today, which will be a huge help to all the seriously ill young people and their families who we support!#GlobalSussesBabyShower— WellChild (@WellChild) March 31, 2019
OK all you amazing, warm-hearted & generous people: You completely floored us today when you started sending your support & donations in response to @freepeeper's #GlobalSussexBabyShower campaign. You've made our year! Now we need to get some sleep. ? Know that we ❤ you. X pic.twitter.com/CEr2jev3Oi— CAMFED - Campaign for Female Education (@Camfed) March 30, 2019
