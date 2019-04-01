Story from Entertainment

Meghan Markle's Baby Shower Goes Global With A Heartwarming Hashtag Fundraiser

Meagan Fredette
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
The Sunday afternoon wholesome news report is in, and it features Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. We may not have been invited to her exclusive multi-day baby shower in New York City, but we can still join in the celebration of the newest member of the royal family, and for a truly great cause. #GlobalBabySussexShower is taking over on social media, and you’re invited to donate to parents all across the world.
The concept of the hashtag is as follows: using #GlobalBabySussexShower, fans and well-wishers can make a donation to charity in the name of the next little royal. The campaign initially kicked off with three charities: the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED), WellChild in England, and Mayhew, an animal welfare organization. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have supported these organizations in the past.
Advertisement
The online baby shower has gone truly international, with donations being sent to charity groups all over the planet. One Twitter user, @Paris_London190, donated to the Myna Mahila Foundation, which provides menstrual hygiene products to those in need in India. Folks have even given to needy families and individuals and donated supplies, such as clothing and diapers, in addition to money and volunteer time.
If you’re looking to make a monetary donation, you can do so with these links at CAMFED, WellChild, and Mayhew’s own websites. Or, you can send funds and/or supplies to an organization of your choice. Just be sure to use the #GlobalBabySussexShower to connect with people all over the world who are part of the campaign. Long live good deeds!
Advertisement
Related Stories
Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Meghan Markle Rumours
Meghan Markle Feels The Embryonic Kick Of Feminism
Prince Harry Joked About Meghan Markle's Baby

More from Pop Culture