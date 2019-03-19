The initial details about the college admissions scandal had barely been revealed when dream fictional casting calls for the inevitable movie-version started flooding social media. The plot? A hoard of wealthy, white families who don’t trust their privileged kids to get into college, and instead, outsource the entire process. (And according to court documents, they really outsourced, from Photoshopping their kids heads onto the bodies of athletes, to filling out their college application for them.) It would be a look into the lives of the 21st century elite (but not super elite because those people buy buildings in a much more legal, but still morally questionable, process). The potential film wrote itself, and there's already been a book deal locked down.
So, who will play this cast of characters? There’s a lot to work with: 50 people charged across six states, a slew of academic people called out for negligence — and then there’s the FBI crew who spent months looking into “Operation Varsity Blues," wiretapping the conversations between actresses Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, and their husbands. From the campuses of the University of Southern California to New Haven — ok, Yale — this million dollar scandal needs the Hollywood treatment.
Let’s get to casting. Also, Sofia Coppola, call me. We have work to do.