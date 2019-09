The initial details about the college admissions scandal had barely been revealed when dream fictional casting calls for the inevitable movie-version started flooding social media. The plot? A hoard of wealthy, white families who don’t trust their privileged kids to get into college, and instead, outsource the entire process. (And according to court documents, they really outsourced, from Photoshopping their kids heads onto the bodies of athletes, to filling out their college application for them.) It would be a look into the lives of the 21st century elite (but not super elite because those people buy buildings in a much more legal, but still morally questionable, process). The potential film wrote itself, and there's already been a book deal locked down