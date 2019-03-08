Meghan Markle is an unapologetic feminist. Her soon-to-be-born baby could fight for gender equality, too, if that's what we're to believe by Meghan feeling that "embryonic kicking of feminism."
Speaking at an International Women's Day panel hosted by journalist Anne McElvoy, Meghan shared that her pregnancy is going "very well." In fact, thanks to a Netflix documentary, she's found a way to connect her work with women to her upcoming role as a mother.
"It’s funny, I’ve actually been joking in the past few weeks…I had seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism and one of the things they said during pregnancy is, 'I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism.'"
She added, "I loved that, so boy or girl, or whatever it is, we hope that’s the case."
Markle has long been championed as an advocate for women's rights around the globe. Her official royal biography states that she has a "lifelong commitment to causes such as social justice and women's empowerment." In 2015, before she married Prince Harry, she began work with the UN Women's Advocate for Women’s Political Participation and Leadership. In 2018, she gave a speech in honour of the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in New Zealand.
"Women’s suffrage is about feminism, but feminism is about fairness," Meghan told the crowd in perhaps her most political speech yet as a royal. "The achievements of the women of New Zealand who campaigned for their right to vote, and were the first in the world to achieve it, are universally admired."
With a mom like Meghan, it's hard to imagine that the royal baby will be anything but an advocate for equality.
