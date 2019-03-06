Taylor Swift Just Made It Very Clear How She Feels About U.S. President Donald Trump

Taylor Swift's days of staying out of politics are long gone and in a new piece in Elle, she just made it clear she's going to be even more outspoken leading up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
In "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30," Swift reveals the lessons she's learned before her 30th birthday (December 13), which range from not falling asleep with makeup on, carrying around army grade bandages to due to fear of mass shootings and terrorist attacks, to finding her political voice. In the start of her career, Swift was notoriously apolitical and was criticized heavily for not weighing in before the 2016 election, leading many to believe she was secretly a supporter of Donald Trump.
But that all changed last October, when Swift endorsed Tennessee Democrats ahead of the 2018 midterm election in a passionate Instagram post. "In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," Swift wrote at the time. "I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country."
I saw so many issues that put our most vulnerable citizens at risk, and felt like I had to speak up to try and help make a change.
Taylor Swift
After her post went viral, there was a spike in voter registrations across the country, including in Tennessee.
Now, Swift is committed to using her platform even more and in the process, took a very clear stand against U.S. President Trump without ever using his name. "I took a lot of time educating myself on the political system and the branches of government that are signing off on bills that affect our day-to-day life. I saw so many issues that put our most vulnerable citizens at risk, and felt like I had to speak up to try and help make a change," Swift wrote in Elle. "Only as someone approaching 30 did I feel informed enough to speak about it to my 114 million followers. Invoking racism and provoking fear through thinly veiled messaging is not what I want from our leaders, and I realized that it actually is my responsibility to use my influence against that disgusting rhetoric."
She continued: "I’m going to do more to help. We have a big race coming up next year."
Swift finding her voice in politics mirrors the way many of her fans felt, too. One fan who spoke to Refinery29 in October was inspired by Swift's courage in speaking out before the election, saying, "I’ve always been a political person, but due to pressure from many different outside sources, I've always been afraid to voice how I feel about things out of fear of judgment. However, when I saw Taylor's post, something changed. She gets hate for breathing wrong, so to see her speak so openly and eloquently about what matters to her despite how others might look at her made all the difference. All it takes is one person to change everything."
Swift hasn't made any endorsements in the 2020 race just yet, but we can assume she won't keep her choice to herself once she decides.
