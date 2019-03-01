America Doesn't Need Another Bully In The White House

I remember Diane and Lydia being scared of their parents, who would often fly off the handle with screaming, groundings, and sometimes physical beatings if things were not cleaned exactly to their standards by the time they got home from work. It was very clear that in their household, the parents were always right and the kids were always wrong; there was no grey area or room for discussion. One incident that has stuck with me all these years was when Lydia spilled something on her mother’s couch one summer afternoon. She was so afraid of her parents’ reaction, she ran away and came back a few hours later.