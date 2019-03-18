With many candidates already criss-crossing the country and new ones coming into the race, the 2020 presidential election is well underway — and the Democratic field of candidates is getting crowded.
There are more women in the race than ever before, which is both exciting to watch and inevitably means there will be sexist coverage of the presidential hopefuls.
All eager to beat a historically unpopular president — who has already raised over $100 million for his reelection campaign — ahead are the current Democratic contenders.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.