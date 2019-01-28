Megan Mullally Mourns the Death Of Emma Stone’s Career

Megan Mullally isn't pulling any punches in her role as host of the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards. After praising Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born performance (and on point eyeliner skills), the Will and Grace star went on to note Hollywood's push for racial and gender diversity in 2018.
"Obviously we still have a ways to go, but in 2018, Hollywood did manage to get a few things right," she joked. "They cast Black people in Black Panther, so that was good. Asian people in Crazy Rich Asians. And a green book in Green Book. You know there were some executives saying 'umm could the book be white.'"
But the real kicker came when Mullally called out Emma Stone, who is nominated for two awards tonight: Best Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for Netflix's Maniac, and Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for The Favourite.
"And the beautiful Emma Stone, who just turned 30," Mullally quipped. "Our condolences. You had a great run, like a really great run. We're looking forward to your reverse mortgage loans commercials — they're going to be great. Chin up, yeah."
Mullally is of course referring to Hollywood's tendency to disregard actresses as they get older. (See Amy Schumer's "Last Fuckable Day" skit, or, you know, the many, many examples of actresses getting cast as mothers when they are just a couple of years older than the men playing their sons.) Luckily, that's something that's been slowly beginning to shift, as we saw at the Golden Globes, when women over 50 dominated both the red carpet and winner's list.
Still, Mullally was quick to remind us that though Hollywood has made some progress, we still have a long road ahead of us.
"Roles for women continued to break new ground," she continued. "Glenn Close played a wife. "So that's new. Melissa McCarthy played a woman who repeatedly apologizes and asks our forgiveness. What this is groundbreaking. Emily Blunt played a nanny, and in another film, written and directed by her real-life husband, John Krasinski," Emily played a mom who wasn't allowed to speak."
Touché Megan. Touché.
