The Most Painful Snubs From The 2019 Oscar Nominations

It's here. It's real. It's happening. The Oscar nominations are practically Christmas morning for all the movies released in the past year — aside from the actual Oscars themselves. The 91st Academy Awards take place on February 24, but today is the day a lucky handful of films learn they're up for the industry's ultimate honour. However, that also means there's going to be an equal number of movies, actors, and actresses who didn't make the cut. Sometimes, the Academy doesn't agree with the rest of the world when it comes to who should get nods for their hard work this year, resulting in some heartbreaking snubs.