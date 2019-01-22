The Most Painful Snubs From The 2019 Oscar Nominations

It's here. It's real. It's happening. The Oscar nominations are practically Christmas morning for all the movies released in the past year — aside from the actual Oscars themselves. The 91st Academy Awards take place on February 24, but today is the day a lucky handful of films learn they're up for the industry's ultimate honour. However, that also means there's going to be an equal number of movies, actors, and actresses who didn't make the cut. Sometimes, the Academy doesn't agree with the rest of the world when it comes to who should get nods for their hard work this year, resulting in some heartbreaking snubs.
At this point in the year, with the Golden Globes behind us and the SAG nominations out, it's starting to become clear who we can generally expect to advance one step closer to taking home a golden statue, but that doesn't mean there aren't other equally deserving candidates, or some surprise omissions up the Academy's sleeve.
Ahead are the most painful snubs from the 2019 Oscars.
Actor in a Supporting Role
2018's Oscar darling Timothée Chalamet didn't get a single nod for his work in Beautiful Boy, and the film itself hardly got any Academy attention. Other actors worthy of consideration are Michael B. Jordan in Black Panther and Nicholas Hoult in The Favourite, but at least their films both got nods for Best Picture.
Actress in a Supporting Role
A bunch of great women make up the nominations list for this year's supporting actress category, but Claire Foy (First Man), Margot Robbie (Mary Queen of Scots), Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), and Nicole Kidman (Boy Erased, Destroyer) were all left out, despite their varied impressive performances.
Original Score
While If Beale Street Could Talk got some much needed love for this category, there were still some surprise losses. After all, First Man won the Globe for its score, but is entirely absent from the Oscar nominations. And, come on, no love for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs or A Quiet Place?
Makeup And Hairstyling
I mean, did makeup and hairstyling even exist before The Favourite?
Documentary
This one hurts: Won't You Be My Neighbor?, despite charming audiences everywhere, got no love in the documentary category.
Actor in a Leading Role
Sweet boys Ethan Hawke (First Reformed), John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), and Ryan Gosling (First Man) are probably all feeling a little bummed this morning. But may I remind them, they are still Ethan Hawke, John David Washington, and Ryan Gosling.
Actress in a Leading Role
Emily Blunt could have been nominated for her work in Mary Poppins Returns or A Quiet Place, but instead go neither. Joanna Kulig also was not nominated for Cold War, and until the day I die, I'll maintain that Kathryn Hahn in Private Life deserved way more recognition.
Best Director
While A Star Is Born got some much-anticipated love, Bradley Cooper did not get nominated for directing the hit.
Best Picture
While Cold War and First Man made a number of appearances in other categories, they did not make it to the big one. And then there's Eighth Grade, which was totally shut out — which is perhaps the most middle school way it could have worked out.
