Karl Lagerfeld Was Absent From Chanel’s Couture Show

Last June, in a new wave of transparency, Chanel released its yearly earnings for the first time in its 108-year history. Philippe Blondiaux, Chanel’s chief financial officer, told The New York Times during a phone interview after the report was released: “We are very proud of who we are at Chanel and how much we have achieved while always retaining a core vision and creative heritage. This will remain the same in 10 years, 50 years — centuries — to come. This is what we want to communicate.”