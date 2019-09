Donald & Melania Trump Just Received Razzie Nominations

Congratulations are in order for President Donald Trump . In addition to entering the 30th day of his self-imposed government shutdown on Monday, the U.S. president was also nominated for two Razzie awards: Worst Actor (as himself in archival footage) in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9 and Worst Screen Combo in the same films, for “Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness.”