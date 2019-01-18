Muslim-American Journalist Noor Tagouri Says Vogue Misrepresented Her

She says that while no one contacted her to fact-check the latest story prior to its publication, Vogue's executive editor has since reached out to her with an apology. Vogue has also posted a correction to its website and Instagram. In a statement to Refinery29, the magazine says: "In the February issue of Vogue the writer and activist Noor Tagouri was misidentified in a caption as 'actor, director, and model Noor Bukhari.' We are sincerely sorry for the mistake. We were thrilled at the chance to photograph Tagouri and shine a light on the important work she does, and to have misidentified her is a painful misstep. We also understand that there is a larger issue of misidentification in media — especially among nonwhite subjects. We will try to be more thoughtful and careful in our work going forward, and we apologize for any embarrassment this has caused Tagouri and Bukhari."