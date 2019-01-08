How To Survive Dry January, According To People Who've Done It

In the past year or so, Dry January has shifted from a cool alternative to setting New Year's resolutions to something that's sometimes seen as an annoying self-righteous ritual. But let's get something straight: Electing not to drink alcohol for a month is a personal decision, one that people should respect regardless of their own feelings about drinking.
And not to mention, Dry January can be really tough for some people! Given that, we asked members of the R29 community to share their Dry January tips, wisdom, regrets, and takeaways. Whether you've already committed to a sober month, or are on the fence about starting, use this as a guide for getting through January.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please visit Health Canada for a list of help hotlines by province.