Tom Ford Will Present A Co-Ed Fashion Show In February

On Tuesday, the Council of Fashion Designers of America released a preliminary New York Fashion Week schedule with one major difference: the men's and women's calendars will overlap. Tom Ford will bridge the gap, showing on the last day for the men's shows with a co-ed collection on February 6th at 8 p.m., WWD is reporting . Ford's move to show men's and women's collections together speaks to a growing trend in the industry: More and more runways are going co-ed, including Gucci, Burberry , and Celine