Tom Ford Will Present A Co-Ed Fashion Show In February

On Tuesday, the Council of Fashion Designers of America released a preliminary New York Fashion Week schedule with one major difference: the men's and women's calendars will overlap. Tom Ford will bridge the gap, showing on the last day for the men's shows with a co-ed collection on February 6th at 8 p.m., WWD is reporting. Ford's move to show men's and women's collections together speaks to a growing trend in the industry: More and more runways are going co-ed, including Gucci, Burberry, and Celine.
Menswear designers Joseph Abboud, Dyne, N. Hoolywood, Landlord, and Linder will show on February 4th, followed by Todd Snyder and Robert Geller on February 5th. The following day, February 7th, Ralph Lauren will open for the women's shows at 10 a.m. French accessories brand Longchamp will return to the calendar after its first NYFW show last September.
Advertisement
Several big-name labels, however, are sitting this NYFW out, including Victoria Beckham, Rodarte, and Pyer Moss, whose designer, Kerby Jean-Raymond won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund last November.
In September, Jean-Raymond presented a seemingly radical vision for his SS19 show: “a world devoid of angst of racism and imagined what Black American life would be like if it were had been left untouched, unmolested, and unbothered,” according to a press release at the time.
We'll be sure to update this post as we learn more.
Advertisement