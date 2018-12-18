You Can Now Enroll At A Gucci School

"The heritage of Gucci is made up of people and their knowledge," Gucci's president and CEO Marco Bizzarri said, via press release. "Training is the most powerful method and tool we have to enhance our people and our products. It is no coincidence that École de l'Amour was born from the Gucci ArtLab, which is the perfect expression of the corporate culture that we are building and developing: a place that promotes learning and the development of skills, a laboratory of ideas, an environment where we work with passion; indeed, I should really say, where we work with love."