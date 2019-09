The TIME person of the year this year is, once more, a group of people. This year, the magazine has chosen " The Guardians and the War on Truth ," a group that includes four journalists and one newspaper. The journalists are Jamal Khashoggi, Maria Ressa, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, and the magazine is the Capital Gazette which operates in Annapolis, Maryland. Earlier this year, the offices of the Capital Gazette were attacked by a gunman who killed four journalists and one assistant. Khashoggi was a Washington Post columnist who was likely murdered by Saudi authorities. Ressa, a Philipines-based journalist who operates the outlet Rappler, was arrested in November of this year , facing charges of tax evasion that she claims are false. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are both Reuters reporters; the Myanmar government arrested the reporters for allegedly breaking the Open Secrets Act , a charge that later proved to be false.