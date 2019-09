Ever since it was announced that Life-Size 2 would head to television with Tyra Banks reprising her role as Barbie-esque doll Eve, fans wondered if Lindsay Lohan would also return to the small screen as well. After all, Lohan’s Casey — a football star and snarky pre-teen — was just as much the star of 2000’s Life-Size as her humanized doll, who came to life to help Casey move on from the loss of her mom.