Is Lisbeth Salander The Female James Bond We’ve Been Hoping For?

The people want a female James Bond ! Or, at least, the people want a female character who is as consistent and ubiquitous as Bond. Someone who possesses the badassery required to rock a flawless tuxedo throughout a battle. The easy solution was to literally get a woman 007. This idea has been circulating in the past few years, especially as Daniel Craig hints that he wants out. Idris Elba, who has himself been rumoured to be the next Bond, told Vanity Fair in January that the next Bond should be a woman. This raised the question, though, of whether or not we even need one. In February, Rachel Weisz (Craig’s wife, by the way) told The Telegraph that she didn’t think a female Bond was necessary . Instead, she said, we need more female roles with Bond’s clout. Last month, producer Barbara Broccoli stated that there would “never” be a woman in the role.