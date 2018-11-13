Is Lisbeth Salander The Female James Bond We’ve Been Hoping For?

The atmosphere is markedly different from the 2011 David Fincher adaptation. Directed by Fede Alvarez, The Girl in the Spider’s Web is an action movie almost from the moment it begins. Lisbeth Salander’s apartment even looks sleeker in this movie, spacious and empty like a bachelor pad in Williamsburg. In the movie’s first big action sequence, Lisbeth leaps into a bathtub, taking a respite from an explosion in the water where, earlier, she’d taken a bath. (Lisbeth bathes a lot in this film. It’s a good opportunity for us to see her dragon tat!) She later gets on her bike — a tricked-out Ducati — and motors across a frozen lake, traveling so fast that her bike doesn’t break the ice. It’s all very cool, very slick, and very Bond. Plus, she’s doing this in the name of preventing a nuclear disaster, a goal that feels a little out of Lisbeth’s purview.