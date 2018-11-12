Caitlin Jenner's House Burns Down, Other Celebrities Evacuate California's Raging Wildfire

As three wildfires continue to sweep through California this week, thousands of people are being forced to leave their homes. Kim Kardashian is among them; the star evacuated her Hollywood home Thursday night.
"Pray for Calabasas," Kardashian wrote in an Instagram story. She posted a photo of the blaze from a plane window, "Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe." She later added an update; “firefighters are arriving.”
Caitlin Jenner was not as fortunate. The star's Malibu house burned down in the Woolsey fire on Friday, according to TMZ. Jenner had lived in the home since 2015, and it had previously been featured on her reality show.
Charmed actress Alyssa Milano and The Office US actor Rainn Wilson were also affected as Malibu was evacuated on Friday. "Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks," Wilson tweeted. The Office actor added, "Then send them some cash."
Around 75,000 people have been evacuated in Southern California alone, according to CNN. This is the second year in a row that the state has been devastated by fires. The Woolsey Fire is burning in Ventura County, and the Camp Fire has spread to 31 square miles in Northern California. The Hill Fire has jumped the 101 freeway, and is now burning only a few miles away from Thousand Oaks.
Khloé Kardashian tweeted that she was watching the Hill Fire, later posting “The flames have jumped the 101!! I need an evacuation update please." Kourtney Kardashian has also evacuated. The star posted a photo of her car packed up with the caption “I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires.”
As of Thursday night, the Hill Fire had not burned down any homes, but covered an area of 15 square miles. It was spurred by the Santa Ana winds and is expected to burn its way to the Pacific Ocean, Cal Fire stated on Thursday.
The Woolsey Fire has been more destructive, burning through Agoura Hills and destroying a former Westworld set. The mansion from The Bachelor is also in danger, according to the franchise creator, though the show is fortunately not filming on location at this time.
Those eager to help those affected by the fire can do so by donating or volunteering with relief efforts.
This story was originally published earlier on November 9, 2018, additional reporting was added.
