Marc Jacobs Is Reissuing The Grunge Collection That Made Him Famous (& Got Him Fired)

Here's a cheerful bit of fashion news that has us genuinely excited: Marc Jacobs is reissuing his famed spring 1993 Perry Ellis collection — y'know, the one that got him fired — but that's not all. The best part about the relaunching of one of the most defining fashion collections of all time is that it'll be reproduced seam-by-seam, which means no "updates" to "classic/iconic wardrobe essentials" — just pure '90s grunge goodness. Re-released this time under his eponymous label with the blessing of Perry Ellis, Jacobs explained (via press release) why now is the time to bring it back: "The ‘Grunge’ collection epitomized the first time in my professional career I was unwavering in my determination to see my vision come to life on the runway, without creative compromize."
In total, 26 key looks will be reissued in their entirety; that means the clothes themselves, plus jewellery, shoes, and accessories will be redone in their original prints, fabrics, and embroideries. Only this time, which you'll see in the lookbook ahead, the collection is modelled by Gigi Hadid, Dree Hemingway, Lily McMenamy (whose supermodel mom Kristen modelled the original collection in a Grace Coddington shoot for Vogue), and more, all shot by Jacobs-favourite Juergen Teller, no less. The collection is available for preorder on Marc Jacobs' site now, but will be available in select department stores and Marc Jacobs boutiques worldwide, too, on November 15.
After famously firing Jacobs in 1993 after fashion journalists, including Cathy Horyn and Suzy Menkes, pelted him with criticism (Horyn dubbed grunge as "anathema to fashion") — causing Jacobs to start the namesake label we know today — Ellis is in full support of the move. As you'll see ahead, this is an example of just how to bring back something from the '90s without ruining it.