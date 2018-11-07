Shonda Rhimes lovers, gather 'round, for I have a cinematic masterpiece to share with you. Queen of mean and devious acts as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder, otherwise known as Oscar- and Tony-winning actress Viola Davis, is leading one of the most action-packed and thrilling movies this winter.
Davis will star as Veronica Rawlins in Steve McQueen's Widows. Gone Girl and Sharp Objects writer Gillian Flynn also worked on the screenplay which means it will be ripe with good, old fashioned female rage.
The first trailer for the film, which will be released on November 6, revealed the iconic cast of characters that make up the crew of widows (Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Rodriguez, and Elizabeth Debicki) eager to strike revenge on the men (played by Daniel Kaluuya and Brian Tyree Henry) who played a part in their husbands' deaths.
Now, we have a new trailer that gives us a longer look at the violent circumstances that lead Veronica to gather up a crew of widows to finish off one final heist to settle the score. Because of its all-star cast, which also features Colin Farrell, Carrie Coon, Robert Duvall, Liam Neeson, Lukas Haas, and Jacki Weaver, it feels like a more high stakes Ocean's 8, where the ultimate goal is survival, not a diamond necklace.
Widows is a movie about criminals messing with other criminals. It's seedy, dangerous, and unapologetic. It's also scored by Hans Zimmer, which means it is immediately in the running for best score of the year. A final word to the wise before we get to the trailer: Don't piss of Davis, because her characters are always out for revenge.
Widows is in Canadian theatres on 16th November 2018
