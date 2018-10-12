Are Braces Making A Cinema Comeback?

Netflix has been especially good about braces inclusivity. The Rain, a Finnish show about apocalyptic rain, had a main character outfitted with braces for the entirety of the show. Lea (Jessica Dinnage) was the nervous, shell-shocked member of the main ensemble. Her backstory, the show revealed, involved vicious bullying via a Snapchat-esque social media. Her braces — which she keeps for all the years post-apocalypse when she’s forced to wander the hillside — served as a reminder of the stagnation of her childhood. When reached for comment, representation for The Rain confirmed that Dinnage actually had braces when she auditioned, and production thought they added a nice touch to the character.