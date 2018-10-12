Lena Dunham, In T. Swift's Corner, Celebrates Taylor's Decision To Talk Politics

Lena Dunham just gave a telling, generous interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the type of tell-all conversation that — yeesh — I wish Taylor Swift would give. Dunham, who is historically frank, told host Andy Cohen that she's proud of Swift for making the decision to be political, although Swift never needed to do so anyway.
"I'm always proud of Taylor," she said after a caller asked how Dunham felt about Swift's recent political post. "Not only is she an amazing friend to me on a personal level, but she's an amazing friend to lots of people in the world."
Dunham added, "She felt it was time for her to talk about politics. And I never judged her for considering that a private domain. But I think she chose a really, really powerful time to speak out."
Dunham previously defended Swift's right to be apolitical, pointing out that, at Swift's superstar level, the ire her political views would draw would be massive. "When I was lesser known, I was like, 'Who could not share their opinion?'” Dunham told Rolling Stone in 2017. “Then I found out that when you talk about politics, people straight up tweet you the floor plan of your house and say they're coming to your house. You have to fucking watch it because people are nuts.”
In the same WWHL episode, Dunham went on to say that Calvin Harris, one of Swift's most public relationships, was Dunham's least favourite of Swift's boyfriends. "I felt that he was petty in the public, and who needs to do that?" Dunham said. (For the record, Dunham didn't once plead the fifth during this segment.) This is likely in reference to Harris' public irritation at Swift following their breakup, which happened on the heels of Swift's highly public relationship with Tom Hiddleston.
Now, when is Swift going to give this interview?
