Lena Dunham, In T. Swift's Corner, Celebrates Taylor's Decision To Talk Politics

In the same WWHL episode , Dunham went on to say that Calvin Harris, one of Swift's most public relationships, was Dunham's least favourite of Swift's boyfriends. "I felt that he was petty in the public, and who needs to do that?" Dunham said. (For the record, Dunham didn't once plead the fifth during this segment.) This is likely in reference to Harris' public irritation at Swift following their breakup, which happened on the heels of Swift's highly public relationship with Tom Hiddleston.