Selena Gomez is reportedly seeking treatment after an "emotional breakdown" at the hospital recently. The singer, per People, has been hospitalized twice in the past two weeks; the second time, Gomez had a panic attack. Gomez was apparently admitted to the hospital for low white blood cell count.
In the wake of this news, Justin Bieber — Gomez's ex, who will be associated with Gomez in perpetuity — was photographed looking distraught as he arrived at his Los Angeles church. Bieber, 24, and Gomez, 26, were romantically linked as recently as March of this year. But the two broke up shortly after, and Bieber is now reportedly married to model Hailey Baldwin.
Advertisement
Gomez's hospitalizations are on the heels of a tumultuous couple of years for the singer. Last summer, she revealed that her battle with lupus had led her to need a kidney transplant, which she underwent in summer of 2017. Shortly after, she started releasing new music, like her collaboration with Marshmello, "Wolves," and the 13 Reasons Why track, "Back to You." Per a profile of her that ran in Elle this month, Gomez has been recuperating by working with the NGO A21, which is dedicated to halting human trafficking. Gomez criticized the profile for delving too deeply into her personal life. A few weeks later, she left social media altogether, claiming that she needed "kindness and encouragement only for a bit."
Refinery29 has reached out to representation for Gomez for comment.
Advertisement