Melania Unsurprisingly Sides With Trump On How She Views Sexual Assault Survivors

American First lady Melania Trump once again shattered the illusions that she's secretly a member of the Resistance™ with her comments on the #MeToo movement and when it's okay for sexual assault survivors to report their assailants.
On an interview with ABC World News Tonight, which took place during her four-nation Africa tour and will air Friday, Trump was asked about the sexual misconduct allegations against now U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
"I support the women, and they need to be heard," she said, echoing Ivanka Trump's internal comments and U.S. President Donald Trump's initial take on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, before he mocked her both on Twitter and at a Mississippi rally. "We need to support them, and also men, not just women."
During the interview, her first one since becoming first lady, Trump was asked whether she thinks that alleged abusers have been treated unfairly.
"We need to have a really hard evidence that, you know, if you’re accused of something, show the evidence," she replied, adding, "I do stand with women, but we need to show the evidence. You cannot just say to somebody, you know, 'I was sexually assaulted' or 'You did that to me,' because sometimes the media goes too far and the way they portray some stories, it’s not correct, it’s not right."
WATCH: One-on-one with First Lady @MelaniaTrump. She's opening up for the first time about her life and her time in the White House to @TomLlamasABC.— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 10, 2018
"Being Melania - The First Lady" airs THIS Friday at 10|9c on @ABC: https://t.co/BFuO7gPBkP pic.twitter.com/MqXC5NuVMn
It's unclear what constitutes "evidence" for Trump. Her own husband, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by 19 women, was recorded admitting to assaulting women. (The official White House position is that all of the women are lying.) Her comments also ignore how hard it is for survivors to come forward, particularly when they're routinely disbelieved by the judicial system and there's an American nationwide crisis of evidence collection.
It's not the first time she has echoed the president's views, either. From peddling the conspiracy theory that U.S. President Barack Obama wasn't born in the United States to her hollow statement on the administration's family separation policy and subsequent controversial fashion choices, Melania Trump is no prisoner. In fact, she might be the most Trumpian of them all.
