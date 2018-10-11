Hedi Slimane Has Responded To Your Celine Comments

He then, somehow, began to denounce some of his criticism as being homophobic. "For some in America, I also have the poor taste of being a man who is succeeding a woman. You could read into that a subtext of latent homophobia that is quite surprising. Is a man drawing women’s collections an issue?" (No.) "At the end of the day, all of this is unexpected publicity for this collection. We didn’t expect as much. Above all, it crystallizes a very French form of anti-conformism and freedom of tone at Celine." Prigent promises more to come of his interview with Slimane, which is set to be revealed on a longer version of his five-minute segment, "52 Minutes de Mode." We will be watching.