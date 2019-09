It Takes Native American Women 9 Extra Months Of Work To Achieve Equal Pay

However, despite the at-times grim status quo, there is some good news: In recent years, Native American women have begun going to college and holding jobs at higher rates, something that undoubtedly will have a signifiant impact on these women's futures. Though the pay gap is stubborn (and racial and gender discrimination are real), the progress in Native communities is palpable. More Indigenous women than ever have college degrees, are obtaining higher paying jobs, and are pushing back against discrimination than before. On top of that, Native women entrepreneurship is growing rapidly and becoming a powerful player in the entrepreneurial community.