In the spy thriller, which reunites Lawrence with her Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence, the actress plays Dominika Egorova, a focused Russian ballerina whose career is upended by foul play. Broken, and needing to care for her sick mother, she turns to her shady uncle Vanya (Matthias Schoenaerts), a ranking member in the Russian secret service, for help. In a matter of weeks, Dominika goes from strict dancer to tentative spy-in-training, until she eventually tranforms into a powerful operative, commanding her own space — all while wearing memorable, and easy-to-replicate outfits.