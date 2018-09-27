Follow R29's Lucie Fink as she dives headfirst into social experiments — five days at a time. While we might be learning new things in our everyday lives, it's not quite the same as the classroom learning we did in school. What would happen if we tried to learn something new every day? New York City is full of classes and opportunities to pick up something different. Inspired to learn more, Lucie decided to expand her horizons and try her hand at some new skills. From knitting to chocolate-making to finding a musical talent, follow along with Lucie as she takes a new class every day for five days.
Advertisement