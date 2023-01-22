Your Horoscope This Week: 22nd to 28th January, 2023

The week ahead has many cosmic highs and lows. It’s nothing short of exciting. Mercury in Capricorn links up with the Nodes of Destiny on 22nd January, bringing fated connections our way. The same day, Venus and Saturn unite in Aquarius, making us define commitments. “Great Awakener” Uranus turns direct in Taurus on 22nd January, ending the retrograde journey that began on 24th August.
We can now make change and growth happen at a rapid rate in our lives. The Aquarius sun harmonises with Jupiter in Aries on 24th January, expanding our egos and joy.
However, four days later, the Nodes of Destiny square the sun and heighten our insecurities. The good news is that in between those dates, Venus softens up the energy by entering Pisces on 26th January. Romance will consume our lives by heightening our passions.