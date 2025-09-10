September’s Tarotscopes Reveal What the Solar Eclipse Is Stirring Up For You
September marks a period of transition. And as winter fades into spring, it’s bringing us one of the most dramatic celestial events of the year: a solar eclipse.
Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, blocking some or all of the sun’s light. Spiritually, it marks powerful endings and beginnings. They close doors we’ve outgrown and fling open new ones we didn’t even know existed. Think of it as the Universe giving you a plot twist and your soul’s job is to lean in, listen, and trust where the light returns.
This month’s tarotscopes are tuned into that exact eclipse energy. They’ll give you insight into what’s shifting in your world, what needs to be released, and what’s ready to be claimed under this transformative sky. If you’ve been craving a sign to finally start fresh, step into your power, or let go of what’s been holding you back, this is it. Your September tarotscopes are here to help you navigate the eclipse glow-up.