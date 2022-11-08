Tonight’s Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Asks You To Embrace Your Autonomy

On an interpersonal level, emotional disruptions will rock the foundation of relationships to their core. Uranus retrograde wants to break free, while Saturn wants to stay committed. Finding a middle ground between these two juxtaposing cosmos energies is hard; therefore it creates upheaval in relationships. Think back to 2021, particularly to the dates of the Saturn and Uranus squares that occurred on February 17, June 14, and December 24. Those times were markers that urged us to make important decisions about love, with many people weathering breakups as a result. Unfortunately, the urge to break free is happening again, since those planets and dates will be activated by the eclipse.