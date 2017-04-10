Dieses Video zeigt, wie die kleinsten Hochzeitstorten der Welt kreiert werden

I've always admired how @rbicakes uses real lace to make molds for his cakes. I saw a demo on Pinterest showing how he did it and I'm obsessed. Practicing now for an upcoming mini- recreating the lace beaded appliqué cake with his collaboration with @pninatornai and @kleinfeldbridal ????? #miniature #polymerclay #wedding #asmr #weddingcake #tiny #art #ronbenisrael @katie_mcdougal @sarah.l.baldwin #madeinla
Hello new followers! I've been getting a lot of DMs asking about me & my work so I figured I'd re-introduce myself. First of all thank you again @jadorelesfleurs for the feature ?? I am a miniaturist. My medium is polymer clay and my scale is very small unless specified otherwise. My formal training is in Special Effects Makeup, I worked as a cake decorator for over 2 years and appeared on @foodnetwork 's 'Cake Masters' last year. I make custom minis- my specialty is wedding cakes. I've ventured in bouquets, jewelry, furniture, houses, dioramas recently . DM me if you have any specific requests. None of the pieces are edible(??) and I don't work with food or pastries any longer. My waitlist is currently booked until May but I'm always accepting customs #miniatureartist #weddingcake #tiny #art #mini #bouquet