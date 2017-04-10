Dieses Video zeigt, wie die kleinsten Hochzeitstorten der Welt kreiert werden

Lia Haubner
Wer schon einmal mit angehaltenem Atem versucht hat, eine weitgehend zitterfreie Zuckerschrift auf einem Kuchen anzubringen, wird beim Anblick dieser Minitorten sofort die Buchung einer Yogastunde mit dem Schwerpunkt „Beruhigung nach dramatischen Backvorgängen“ in Erwägung ziehen. Rachel Dyke von @rachelslittlethings hat sich auf winzige Hochzeitstorten spezialisiert. Winzig bedeutet in diesem Fall knapp acht Zentimeter Höhe – ja, insgesamt. Man kann sich also ausrechnen, wie viel Fingerspitzengefühl erforderlich ist, um darauf eine winzige Blumenranke zu drapieren.
Auch Nachbildungen der echten Torten des großen Tags gehören zu ihrem Repertoire. Essen kann man die winzigen Kreationen allerdings nicht: HelloGiggles berichtet, dass Dyke die Modelliermasse Polymer Clay verwendet und die Torten mit Duftöl versieht, damit sie möglichst nach dem Original riechen. Im Schnitt braucht sie 12 Stunden pro Minikuchen – und bei dieser fast schon meditativen Tätigkeit auch ganz bestimmt kein Yoga mehr.
Werbung

Hello new followers! I've been getting a lot of DMs asking about me & my work so I figured I'd re-introduce myself. First of all thank you again @jadorelesfleurs for the feature ?? I am a miniaturist. My medium is polymer clay and my scale is very small unless specified otherwise. My formal training is in Special Effects Makeup, I worked as a cake decorator for over 2 years and appeared on @foodnetwork 's 'Cake Masters' last year. I make custom minis- my specialty is wedding cakes. I've ventured in bouquets, jewelry, furniture, houses, dioramas recently . DM me if you have any specific requests. None of the pieces are edible(??) and I don't work with food or pastries any longer. My waitlist is currently booked until May but I'm always accepting customs #miniatureartist #weddingcake #tiny #art #mini #bouquet

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Rachel Dyke (@rachelslittlethings) am

Werbung

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Originals