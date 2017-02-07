Diese Frucht ist dein Fleischersatz, der wie Hühnchen schmeckt

Alex Stolz
Rund 60 Kilo Fleisch essen die Deutschen pro Jahr – Tendenz sinkend. Wenn man Pinterest Glauben schenken darf, dann könnte es in diesem Jahr so weiter gehen, denn ein neuer Foodtrend macht die Runde: die Jackfrucht. Besonders für diejenigen, die mit Saitan oder Tofu nichts anfangen können, ist sie der ideale Fleischersatz, denn die Frucht soll genau wie Hühnchen schmecken. Klingt vielleicht komisch, ist es aber nur, bis man sich weiter damit beschäftigt hat.
Die ovale, grünliche Frucht mit Noppen stammt aus Südostasien, Indien und Mexiko. Dort wachsen bis zu 200 Früchte pro Jahr an einem Baum. In manchen Regionen werden dem Exoten sogar heilende Kräfte nachgesagt. So soll sich die Frucht unter Anderem positiv auf Diabetes, Tuberkulose, Fieber und Leberzirrhose auswirken . Wissenschaftliche Belege gibt es hierfür jedoch nicht. Allerdings sprechen die Nährwerte für das neue Superfood, denn die Jackfrucht ist reich an Vitamin A, Kalzium, Folsäure, sowie Ballaststoffen. Zudem ist sie vollgepackt mit Protein: Bereits eine Schüssel erfüllt fünf Prozent des täglichen Proteinbedarfs.
Wie man die Frucht verarbeitet hängt entscheidend vom Reifegrad ab. Sehr süß schmeckt sie, wenn sie bereits reif ist. Wird sie allerdings als Jungfrucht gepflückt, hat sie eine fleischartige Textur, die an Hühnchen oder Pulled Pork erinnert. Wie bei jedem guten Foodtrend, werden natürlich bereits fleißig Bilder der Jackfrucht-Gerichte auf Instagram geteilt: Tacos, Burritos, Burger und weitere Gerichte lösen in uns einen Kochtrieb aus, den selbst Jamie Oliver stolz machen würde.

Tacos for dinner tonight? (Recipe below) These Tinga Jackfruit tacos are so good and I even tried making a video recipe for these, but it was a total fail ? haha hope you enjoy the rest of your Sunday my friends. ?? . Recipe 1 can of jackfruit 1 cup of onion 5-7 minced garlic cloves 1 cup of tomato puree (homemade)  2 tbsp of coconut oil 1 1/2 tbsp of cumin 2 tsp of chipotle powder 1 tsp of chipotle flakes 1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar  2 tbsp of tamari soy sauce 1 tbsp of maple syrup or alternative Directions 1) Turn on stove on medium heat, using a frying pan add your oil, and then your chopped onion. Saute onion with oil for about 3 min then add your dry seasonings and saute for 3 min. 2) Add your jackfruit to the pan and saute for 5 min then add your garlic and fry for 2 min.  3) Add your apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, and maple syrup satue for 3 min. 4) Chop up some slicer tomatoes and blend until smooth and pour into the frying pan and let simmer for 10 minutes or until most water has evaporated.  5) After the it’s done as you let it cool down chop up some toppings and layer how ever you’d like.  6) Makes 10 Blue corn taco shells and topped with homemade sauerkraut, tomatoes, cilantro, and purple cabbage.  Enjoy.

Ein von Edgar (@edgarraw) gepostetes Foto am

Wer sich jetzt sofort an die Kochlöffel und Töpfe schwingen möchte, muss jedoch ein wenig gebremst werden: Bisher ist die Frucht nur aus der Dose oder tiefgekühlt in Asialäden erhältlich, sowie in ausgewählten Bioshops. Oder man probiert online sein Glück – dort kann man jedoch mit einem stolzen Preis von 11 Euro pro Kilo rechnen.
