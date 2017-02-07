Diese Frucht ist dein Fleischersatz, der wie Hühnchen schmeckt

Die ovale, grünliche Frucht mit Noppen stammt aus Südostasien, Indien und Mexiko. Dort wachsen bis zu 200 Früchte pro Jahr an einem Baum. In manchen Regionen werden dem Exoten sogar heilende Kräfte nachgesagt. So soll sich die Frucht unter Anderem positiv auf Diabetes, Tuberkulose, Fieber und Leberzirrhose auswirken . Wissenschaftliche Belege gibt es hierfür jedoch nicht. Allerdings sprechen die Nährwerte für das neue Superfood, denn die Jackfrucht ist reich an Vitamin A, Kalzium, Folsäure, sowie Ballaststoffen. Zudem ist sie vollgepackt mit Protein: Bereits eine Schüssel erfüllt fünf Prozent des täglichen Proteinbedarfs.