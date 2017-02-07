Diese Frucht ist dein Fleischersatz, der wie Hühnchen schmeckt

Tacos for dinner tonight? (Recipe below) These Tinga Jackfruit tacos are so good and I even tried making a video recipe for these, but it was a total fail ? haha hope you enjoy the rest of your Sunday my friends. ?? . Recipe 1 can of jackfruit 1 cup of onion 5-7 minced garlic cloves 1 cup of tomato puree (homemade) 2 tbsp of coconut oil 1 1/2 tbsp of cumin 2 tsp of chipotle powder 1 tsp of chipotle flakes 1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar 2 tbsp of tamari soy sauce 1 tbsp of maple syrup or alternative Directions 1) Turn on stove on medium heat, using a frying pan add your oil, and then your chopped onion. Saute onion with oil for about 3 min then add your dry seasonings and saute for 3 min. 2) Add your jackfruit to the pan and saute for 5 min then add your garlic and fry for 2 min. 3) Add your apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, and maple syrup satue for 3 min. 4) Chop up some slicer tomatoes and blend until smooth and pour into the frying pan and let simmer for 10 minutes or until most water has evaporated. 5) After the it’s done as you let it cool down chop up some toppings and layer how ever you’d like. 6) Makes 10 Blue corn taco shells and topped with homemade sauerkraut, tomatoes, cilantro, and purple cabbage. Enjoy.
Werbung