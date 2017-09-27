SUMMER ? VIBES I wanted to share another angle of this blue goodness for the #summervibesparty17 hosted by @rachels.fit.kitchen! - Though we'll be out of town all week, I have lots of new bowls, some more tutorials, party features, & even a giveaway coming for ya! Stay tuned!! - Ingredients: ? Banana ? Pineapple ? Peach ? Pitaya ? Honeydew melon ? @rawnice Blue Spirulina - Swirls were made with So Delicious Coconut Milk Yogurt (mixed with natural powders for color): ? Pink = @just_blends Pink Pitaya ? Peach = @navitasorganics Goji - You can find the tutorial for this bowl a little down my feed! - I want to extend a special thank you for all of you who so kindly shared my bowls yesterday! I am super appreciative of the outpouring of love! ??? ---#vegan#rawvegan#veganfoodporn#veganfoodshare#veganfoodlovers#dairyfree#cleaneating#foodporn#fitfood#protein#fruit#foodart#naturalfood#foodstyling#foodie#plantbased#veganfood#hclf#veganeats#smoothiebowls#smoothiebowl#eattherainbow#smoothie#foodsforthought#plantpowered#healthy#foodphotography#whatveganseat#ahealthynut
Happy Monday! ? A green smoothie bowl is exactly what I've been craving, so this was a must: complete with lots of bluebs, jackfruit stars, kiwi, & shredded coco. I hope y'all are having a wonderful start to a new week! - Ingredients: ? baby kale & spinach ? banana ? peaches ? jackfruit ? pineapple - Swirls were made with @so_delicious Vanilla Coconut Milk Yogurt mixed with natural powders: ? Blue = @rawnice Blue Spirulina ? Yellow = @mrm_usa Turmeric ? Green = a mix of the blue & yellow - Tutorial coming soon!
Tutorial time! Simple, but I hope it's still helpful! Enjoy! - All ingredient info is listed in my prior post!
Good morning, y'all! ? This bowl was made with my lovely friend, Silvia @scecco_food.for.thought, in mind. If you don't know this amazingly talented & sweet gal, definitely head over to her feed! She creates the most epic colors, & her creativity has no bounds. Love you, my sweet friend!! ? #silviascolourparty5k --- Ingredients: ? @pitayaplus Smoothie Pack ? Banana ? Frozen mango ? Frozen pineapple --- Swirls were made with @so_delicious mixed with natural powders: ? Blue = @rawnice Blue Spirulina ? Peach = @navitasorganics Goji --- Tutorial coming soon!
So sorry I've been MIA on replying to comments & keeping up with everyone's posts. It's been wild packing & such lately, but I assure you, I'll be back to posting regularly before you know it! - I'll post the ingredient info for this bowl shortly with the final shot. Happy Sunday! ??