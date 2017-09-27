Ähnlich verhält es sich mit dem Supertrend der Food Bowls, der ebenfalls aus den USA kommt. Dafür werden mehrere Superfoods wie Power-Proteine, gesunde Kohlenhydrate & Co. nach einem strengen Baukasten-Prinzip in einer Schale arrangiert. Die Optik des Gerichts ist in diesem Fall nämlich mindestens genauso wichtig wie der eigentliche Inhalt. Wie sagt man so schön? Das Auge isst mit.