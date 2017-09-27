Smoothie Bowls, die viel zu schön sind, um sie einfach auszulöffeln

Insa Grüning
Einfache Smoothies sind so was von gestern. Der neueste Schrei unter den Food-Enthusiasten sind sogenannte Smoothie Bowls – wie ein Smoothie, bloß zum Löffeln quasi.
Die kalten Mixgetränke aus Obst kommen mal wieder aus Amerika und haben sich im Handumdrehen auch hier durchgesetzt. Sie sehen schließlich nicht nur gut aus und schmecken richtig gut, sondern sind zusätzlich verdammt gesund. Ein vernünftiger Smoothie versorgt euch mit einer nötigen Tagesration an Vitaminen und Mineralstoffen.
Ähnlich verhält es sich mit dem Supertrend der Food Bowls, der ebenfalls aus den USA kommt. Dafür werden mehrere Superfoods wie Power-Proteine, gesunde Kohlenhydrate & Co. nach einem strengen Baukasten-Prinzip in einer Schale arrangiert. Die Optik des Gerichts ist in diesem Fall nämlich mindestens genauso wichtig wie der eigentliche Inhalt. Wie sagt man so schön? Das Auge isst mit.
Das erkannte wohl auch Rachel Lorton, die sich auf ihrem Insta-Feed nicht nur als größter Superfood-Fan outet, sondern ihre Leidenschaft für gesundes Essen direkt mit ihrem Interesse für Kunst und Grafik verbindet. Eines Tage begann sie daher Bowls zu kreieren, die nicht nur einem kulinarischen Gusto folgen, sondern auch ästhetischen Prinzipien entsprechen. Ihre Bowls sind so farbenfroh und detailverliebt, dass sie bei längerem Hingucken beinahe psychedelische Wirkungen auslösen können. Smoothie Bowls, die eher an kleine Kunstwerke denn an Müsli-Schüsseln erinnern. So schön, dass man sie gar nicht auflöffeln mag.
Wer mehr von Rachel Lortons künstlerischen und veganen Food-Kreationen sehen will oder einfach nur nach Inspiration sucht, sollte mal auf ihrem Instagram-Account vorbeischauen. Dort findet ihr auch kurze DIY-Anleitungen in Videoformat, in denen Lorton euch zeigt, wie's funktioniert:

SUMMER ? VIBES I wanted to share another angle of this blue goodness for the #summervibesparty17 hosted by @rachels.fit.kitchen! - Though we'll be out of town all week, I have lots of new bowls, some more tutorials, party features, & even a giveaway coming for ya! Stay tuned!! - Ingredients: ? Banana ? Pineapple ? Peach ? Pitaya ? Honeydew melon ? @rawnice Blue Spirulina - Swirls were made with So Delicious Coconut Milk Yogurt (mixed with natural powders for color): ? Pink = @just_blends Pink Pitaya ? Peach = @navitasorganics Goji - You can find the tutorial for this bowl a little down my feed! - I want to extend a special thank you for all of you who so kindly shared my bowls yesterday! I am super appreciative of the outpouring of love! ???

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Rachel Lorton | Vegan (@rachelrenelorton) am

Happy Monday! ? A green smoothie bowl is exactly what I've been craving, so this was a must: complete with lots of bluebs, jackfruit stars, kiwi, & shredded coco. I hope y'all are having a wonderful start to a new week! - Ingredients: ? baby kale & spinach ? banana ? peaches ? jackfruit ? pineapple - Swirls were made with @so_delicious Vanilla Coconut Milk Yogurt mixed with natural powders: ? Blue = @rawnice Blue Spirulina ? Yellow = @mrm_usa Turmeric ? Green = a mix of the blue & yellow - Tutorial coming soon!

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Rachel Lorton | Vegan (@rachelrenelorton) am

Good morning, y'all! ? This bowl was made with my lovely friend, Silvia @scecco_food.for.thought, in mind. If you don't know this amazingly talented & sweet gal, definitely head over to her feed! She creates the most epic colors, & her creativity has no bounds. Love you, my sweet friend!! ? #silviascolourparty5k --- Ingredients: ? @pitayaplus Smoothie Pack ? Banana ? Frozen mango ? Frozen pineapple --- Swirls were made with @so_delicious mixed with natural powders: ? Blue = @rawnice Blue Spirulina ? Peach = @navitasorganics Goji --- Tutorial coming soon!

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Rachel Lorton | Vegan (@rachelrenelorton) am

