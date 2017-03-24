Rosafarbene Nudeln sind die Carbs, die du dir verdient hast

Lia Haubner
Es gibt nichts, was ein Teller Nudeln nicht besser machen könnte. Bei Instagram haben sich unsere liebsten Kohlenhydrate extra in Schale geschmissen: Einhornglasnudeln sind angetreten, um dein Leben noch fototauglicher zu machen. Sie kommen in zarten Pastelltönen von Blau bis Rosa – und sind noch dazu ganz einfach nachzumachen.
Blogs wie The Sunkissed Kitchen und The Indigo Kitchen zeigen, wie’s funktioniert. Die Basis bildet Rotkohl. Richtig gelesen. Einfach für ca. fünf Minuten in einem Topf mit Wasser kochen lassen. Nun habt ihr die – voll und ganz gesunde – Grundlage für die Einhornfarbe. Darin einfach Glasnudeln einweichen. Der Ton wird je nach Wassermenge und Einweichzeit mehr oder weniger intensiv. Nach fünf bis zehn Minuten aus dem Wasser holen und in einer Schüssel anrichten.
Die magische Zutat für die große Verwandlung ist eine Limette oder Zitrone. Einfach über den Nudeln in der Schale auspressen und voilà, die magische Farbveränderung in Richtung Einhorn passiert von ganz alleine.
