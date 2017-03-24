This is by far one of my favorite rainbowls, a spicy Satay sauce, sweet and spicy shrooms, soft and tender baby kale, unicorn noodles, pickled jalapeños and veggies. : You can find a recipe for the sauce and noodles on my blog (link in profile). : So today I planted my first seeds (nasturtium & pansies) and there are many more to follow, I also found some fun varieties of basil, didn't know there where so many ?. What are some of your favorite flowers and/or herbs to use in the kitchen? And let me know if you'd want me to share my "gardening adventures" on the blog. : Have a blessed day everyone, let food be thy medicine.? : One Love?
Gooood afternoon lovelies! . . . I feel a bit like Heston with all these crazy meals I've been concocting over the past few days! Hahaha...my brain is clearly all over the shop with stress from moving & being unwell - so crazy things have been happening in my kitchen!! Haha! . Thankyou to Matt & @hhannahjames for helping forage for these beautiful lilli pilli berries yesterday! They're so beautiful ??. . Thankyou all for your sweet comments on this morning's post! I'll sit down and reply to them all soon! Xoxo .. . Have a wonderful afternoon!! ??