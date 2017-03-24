Es gibt nichts, was ein Teller Nudeln nicht besser machen könnte. Bei Instagram haben sich unsere liebsten Kohlenhydrate extra in Schale geschmissen: Einhornglasnudeln sind angetreten, um dein Leben noch fototauglicher zu machen. Sie kommen in zarten Pastelltönen von Blau bis Rosa – und sind noch dazu ganz einfach nachzumachen.