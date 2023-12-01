12 Women Who Have No Savings Explain Why Their Accounts Are Empty

You don't need us to tell you that the cost of living crisis is very real, and very impactful on the quality of our lives. Inflation has grown from its usual rate of 1 to 3% to 7% in 2021 and 6.5% in 2022 — and it's not only affecting our purchasing power, but what's in our savings accounts, too.
In today's climate, 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, meaning there's very little room to save for emergencies, future goals, and fun little treats every once in a while, and many people — especially women — are at $0.
Refinery29 heard from 12 women who spoke about their lack of savings, how they got there, and what they're doing to move forward.