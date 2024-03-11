Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Yes, my father worked in the banking industry and frequently talked about saving money, after having grown up in a poor family where his father was in tears trying to cover debts. My parents never discussed budgeting or spending.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked in the kitchen of a restaurant when I was 14. I begged my parents to start working quite young so I would have spending money.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No.



Do you worry about money now?

I do not worry about money now. I have gone through periods of worrying about money. I racked up five figures of credit card debt as a young adult and had to change my lifestyle to pay it off. At that time, I found a bedroom to rent with roommates on Craigslist to cut my monthly housing expenses in half. The second period was at the start of the pandemic, when my spouse was laid off and collecting unemployment. At that time, our childcare expenses were due (even though the center was closed) and more than our monthly mortgage — too high to live on only my income. I lost a lot of sleep at night for several months until he was able to start working again.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

At age 22. When I graduated from college I was unemployed for several months, and my parents no longer supported me financially since I was fortunate to still have some savings remaining from the car crash lawsuit.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes, we received $30,000 from a family member as a gift that is invested in a mutual fund. My parents also helped with my college expenses, as mentioned, and gifted $10,000 for my wedding.

