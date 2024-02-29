Pinterest or Instagram are among the most obvious places to garner ideas, but every beauty editor knows that the coolest cuts are seen on the guests that descend on fashion week.
In London recently, we spotted all manner of innovative haircut trends — think invisible layers, close-crops and medium-length cuts that are anything but boring.
This week, it’s Paris’ time in the spotlight. From blunt bobs to concave layers, here are the very best haircut trends straight from Paris Fashion Week AW24 street style.
