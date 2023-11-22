6 Must-Watch Indigenous Movies From Latin America

I could go on for so long about how this movie subverts the sexist and anti-Indigenous sentiments that run through the La Llorona tale. The original tale hinges on the idea that the weeping woman is “crazy,” that she could only be so cruel as to kill her own children because she is inherently evil. Bustamante brings a different perspective to the tale, suggesting that La Llorona has the right to become insane and revengeful because of the genocide she and her children experienced it. In this sense, Bustamante suggests that perhaps women “go crazy” because of the violence that is enacted against them, and that Indigenous people are within their rights to retaliate at the face of their own genocide.