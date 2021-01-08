Since I Stopped Making These 7 Mistakes, My Hair Has Never Felt Healthier

From trying new skin care to learning makeup techniques, being a beauty editor involves lots of trial and error, never more so than when it comes to hair.
Washing, treating, cutting, styling... There are so many different things that can affect hair health, and if there's anything I've learned in the industry, it's that I've been getting most of them wrong. How difficult is it to wash your hair? you might ask. Do I really need to switch up my hair-care routine? But trust me, tweaking these seven small things has done my hair a world of good. Once broken, split, dry, and difficult to manage, my hair is slowly but surely seeing the benefits and has become softer, healthier, stronger, and longer.
Read on to uncover the most common hair mistakes — and the tiny adjustments I've made to achieve my best hair ever.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.