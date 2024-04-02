How To Organize Your Home Without Making This One Mistake

Much of Torres’ affinity for color stems from her and her partner's South American heritage, which is reflected throughout the apartment. Torres moved from Loja, Ecuador to the U.S. when she was five months old, and now, at 33 years old, she finds joy in curating a mix of vintage pieces with sentimental travel finds, particularly those she collects when she visits home, as well as items that nod to her girlfriend's Colombian roots. Dotted around her space, you’ll find colorful throw pillows she sourced from Ecuador and a handful of “little chivas” — mini versions of the popular chiva bus, brightly colored vehicles used for transport throughout Colombia — among other meaningful objects and knick-knacks. Above her bed hang art prints from two iconic Ecuadorian and Colombian artists.