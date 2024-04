How To Organize Your Home Without Making This One Mistake

The first? Get the big stuff out of the way. “When I have a blank canvas, the first thing I think about is where all the big furniture is going to go,” she says. For her bedroom, her main focus was sourcing a minimalist (in design), yet maximalist (in space) dresser, which she found in the IKEA MALM Dresser . Since it has six drawers, she was able to store plenty of personal items in one place and, more importantly, keep them out of sight to keep the rest of the room neat. And since it’s white, it would work with whatever other design elements she’d eventually bring into the space.