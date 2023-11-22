6:30 p.m. — A. picks me up from my place, and we drive to Spirit Halloween, but the line is around the block! She offers to come back tomorrow during the day to see if there’s any Morticia Addams dresses for me. It’s late, and we’re both tired and hungry. I offer to cook, but she has a specific craving from an Italian place we like: ravioli, gnocchi, and a salad. She pays, and my half would be about $30. She expresses that the value in her life grows when we share food and experiences together, even if she is the one paying for them the majority of the time.