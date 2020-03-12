7 Calming Crystals To Melt Away Anxiety

If you're into them, you know: There's a crystal for everything. Some can ward off negative energy, others can heal your broken heart, and still others can be used to calm you down when your stress levels are flaring up.
"Crystals are from the Earth, so it only makes sense that when we're feeling anxious or nervous, attuning to their energy can ground us," explains Narayana Montúfar, crystal reiki practitioner and senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com. "They can also be really helpful in taking us back to our center and connecting us to our essential selves."
We asked Montúfar what she recommends reaching for when you're feeling wound up. Having these soothing crystals nearby will help you stay centered and stress-free, no matter what's going on in the world around you.