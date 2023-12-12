14 Under-$20 Stocking Stuffer Ideas That Are Not Candy

Gifts so big they can barely be wrapped may get all the glory, but there's something to be said for the tiny present. Stuff one inside a stocking along with its miniature brethren, and the joy it brings multiplies. And while you're never too old for red-and-green M&Ms, the best stocking stuffers go beyond the shelves of the seasonal candy aisle without crossing the $20 mark.
That's why we've rounded up the best cheap stocking stuffer ideas. We're talking everything from beauty products like lip masks, nail polish, and face rollers to food gifts like finishing salt and espresso martinis. So, if you have a giant sock to fill this year, click ahead to see our favorite stocking stuffers for under $20.
